Toyin Abraham aired me after begging me not to commit suicide - Twyse

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Talk about leaving a person hanging high and dry. Yikes.

Nigerian comic Twyse alleges that Toyin Abraham abandoned him [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]
Nigerian comic Twyse alleges that Toyin Abraham abandoned him [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Speaking during a recent interview, he recalled his lowest moment which was in 2016 when he wanted to end it all. He noted that during that time, his fans, a pastor and celebrities like Falz Falana, were the only people who came to his aid. Twyse then added that after coming out of his depression he was abandoned by everyone, including the actress.

When asked about his depressive episode he said, "I was just going through a lot and if I'm being honest, the only people that really showed up for me included one pastor Mrs. like that, then Falz the bad guy, then my fans and nobody else did anything after that, facts."

Abraham, the host, inquired further into his last statement in utter disbelief that Twyse was disregarded. He, then, specifically about Toyin Abraham who had tearfully and publicly begged him to stay alive.

The comic responded, saying, "Brother everybody should get the clue I'm not going to say anything. Everybody should pick whatever they can pick from that information. The problem is there were a lot of people talking about it but there was not a lot being done in the background."

Twyse has been a popular skit maker since 2016
Twyse has been a popular skit maker since 2016 ece-auto-gen

Twyse went further, alleging that nobody reached out to him after he became better, and those he reached out to completely ignored him.

He said, "I didn't hear anything from anybody. Maybe they did but I didn't hear anything, I tried to reach out to some of these people but they just aired me. like literally I wanted to try to bring gifts and say thanks but they don't respond to me and I don't know why. I don't want to say that we're in the showbiz world, but let's leave it at that."

See the full interview below:

