Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

In a recent interview, the actress suggested that actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme deserved massive support as veterans who paved the way for the new generation including herself.

While hinting on her box office success with her 2021 'Ghost and the Tout Too' film, the actress shared that her plea was not financially motivated as her film grossed about N150 million.

Abraham's plea come amid what critics say has been unimpressive box office year with low figures safe for Funke Akindele-Bello's record breaking 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'.

Ikedieze and Iheme are set to reunite as comic twin brothers in the upcoming remake of 2003 classic 'Aki na Ukwa'.