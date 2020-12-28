Every time you see a photo of any of these guys, it is very possible that you might forget about your partner for a second. It is fine these are some of the hottest guys from this part of the world.

This list includes celebrities from all aspects of the entertainment world who have excelled exceptionally for the year in review.

Lest we forget, these guys have all the smoldering good looks, nice muscles (especially abs), and endless clicks on social media.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Media Personality)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Insagram/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu) Instagram

On top of our list, this year is the dashing looking, eloquent, and stylish media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Since he first appeared in the first season of Big Brother Naija, there has been no holding back for the lawyer.

In 2020, Obi-Uchendu continued to shine as he yet again hosted the fifth season of Big Brother Naija. He also hosted a legal TV show 'Judging Matters.'

The father of two does not hesitate to dish out the best of outfits with his muscular and sexy body.

2. Neo (Big Brother Naija)

Reality TV star Neo Akpofure [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]

He might be a newcomer on this list or in the celebrity world but Neo Akpofure certainly earned his spot as the second hottest male celebrity of the year.

He stole the hearts of millions of Nigerians when he took part in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija. His looks (reminds us of Morris Chestnut) abs and cute smile almost immediately won him so many female fans.

The 26-year-old reality TV star ended up coming fourth at the end of the season. His fashion statement hasn't gone unnoticed and has captured the hearts and attention of men and women across the country.

3. Etim Effiong (Actor)

Nollywood actor Etim Effiong [Instagram/EtimEffiong]

Let's not get it twisted, Etim Effiong might not have millions of followers on Instagram but he has got all that it takes to be one of the hottest men in the country.

From starring in one of the most talked-about online drama series 'The Men's Club' to landing a role in the movie 'Oloture,' Effiong had a very busy 2020. If you are trying to get a model for that magazine or male underwear photoshoot, look no further as Effiong is your man!

4. Falz (Rapper)

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falz Falana [Instagram/FalzTheBadhGuy]

Folarin Falana also known as Falz can be described as everything there is in the entertainment world. It will be okay to say Falz was one of the busiest celebrities in the year.

He was either dropping singles and videos to back them up, starring in movies, or dragging the Nigerian government on CNN as part of his activism.

While he was busy being a role model to many, he was also mesmerising us with his classy and unique fashion style.

5. Paul Okoye (Singer)

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has always been one hot celebrity with everything going on well for him. In 2020, the music star dropped some of the biggest hit songs including 'Reason With Me' and 'Audio Money.'

On the looks side of things, the younger Okoye remains one of the most attractive men in the entertainment world. The husband and father of three appear to be aging like fine wine.

6. Adekunle Gold (Singer)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold [Instagram/AdekunleGold]

2020 was indeed Adekunle Gold's year as he gave his career and lifestyle a paradigm shift. For close observers and fans of his music, it became clear that Adekunle Gold started something different.

While he was giving his music career a new phase, he also welcomed a child with his wife, Simi. Interestingly, in 2020, the music star also paid attention to his looks with new chiseled muscles and new membership of the beard gang.

7. Kidd Waya (Big Brother Naija)

Reality TV star Kiddwaya shut into the limelight after his participation in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/KiddWaya]

Little or close to nothing was known about Kidd Waya until he showed up on the fifth season of Big Brother Naija. His eloquence, boldness, and perceived arrogance made him one interesting character to watch during his stay in the house.

Well, the ladies couldn't stop talking about him nor did his love interest in the house, Erica, allow him out of her sight. After the reality show, the billionaire heir has gone on to sign several endorsement deals, making him one of the bankable celebrities of the year.

8. Burna Boy (Singer)

Burna Boy (Instagram/Burna Boy) Instagram

What's a list like this without including one of Nigeria's bad boys, Burna Boy. Take it or leave it, he remains one of the hottest male celebrities of this generation.

If he is not releasing hit songs back to back, he is chilling somewhere in the world with his bae, Stefflon Don. You can't be dating Stefflon Don and not make this list.

9. Ozo (Big Brother Naija)

Ozo was the 14th housemate to be evicted from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

Big Brother Naija season five gave birth to a lot of really hot looking reality TV stars. Every guy who took part in that season can pass for a model. Well, Ozo like the other hunks in that season stole the hearts of many ladies in the country.

His trademark shorts in BBNaija first got everyone talking. Let's not forget his gentlemanly character coupled with his soft tone. He might not have hit it off instantly with fellow housemate, Nengi, but the chemistry didn't go unnoticed.

10. Efa Iwara (Actor)

Efa Iwara is out tenth hottest male celebrity for the year. [Instagram/EfaIwara]

If you were one of those who couldn't wait every week to watch the online drama series 'The Men's Club' then, Ifa Ewara rings a bell. The young man has been around for a while but 2020 was indeed a good year for him.

Yes, he is absolutely a very talented actor but, we can't take away the fact that he is one fine hot young man. His handsome face and well-structured figure cannot be ignored.