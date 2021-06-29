RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh slams Shade Ladipo over her recent comment about her new relationship

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Dikeh says she doesn't any advise from another woman on her to run her affairs.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh and media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has slammed media personality Shade Ladipo over her recent comments about her new relationship.

Recommended articles

Ladipo had taken to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 28, 2021, where she blasted the movie star for constantly seeking validation from social media about her relationships.

"I really like Tonto Dikeh but this constant seeking of validation online means you truly haven't learnt from your past relationship mishaps," she wrote.

Shade Ladipo's comment about Tonto Dikeh's relationship [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]
Shade Ladipo's comment about Tonto Dikeh's relationship [Instagram/ShadeLadipo] Pulse Nigeria

"I understand you are expressive and wear your heart in your sleeve but foggodsake keep your relationship away from social media."

Dikeh wasn't having of Ladipo's unsolicited advice as she took a swipe at her.

"@shadeladipo MOTIVATIONAL speaker madam go and SEAT down some where. MADAM LONG MOUTH.... like you need to speak on every matter. Who the hell putting shit in your face?Look at a grown woman trying to tell. A grown woman how to live her life," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh and her boo Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]
Tonto Dikeh and her boo Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes] Pulse Nigeria

"Girl take several seats back, THIS AINT YOUR SHOW. Your opinion is Not neeeded NOW REST CLOUTINUS If you like me so much shut the fuvk up and Pray For me."

Dikeh recently revealed tha she is dating anti-corruption activist, Prince Kpokpogri..

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh slams Shade Ladipo over her recent comment about her new relationship

Who Get Ear Vol. 134: Here are the 10 African songs you need to play this week

Funsho Adeolu, Mary Remmy Njoku, Debo Macaroni criticize TAMPAN ban

KiDi’s addresses womanhood with love rhythms on 'The Golden Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

I wish I was shocked - Ego Boyo weighs in on TAMPAN suspension

Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years

Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Oxlade, Buju, Bella Shmurda and more feature on Rexxie's star-studded debut album, 'A True Champion'

Olamide tells Nadeska Alexis about 'UY Scuti' [Interview]

Jerry Shaffer and Bobbybanks collaborate for 'Shedibalabala Trademarked'