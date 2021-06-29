Tonto Dikeh slams Shade Ladipo over her recent comment about her new relationship

Ladipo had taken to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 28, 2021, where she blasted the movie star for constantly seeking validation from social media about her relationships.

"I really like Tonto Dikeh but this constant seeking of validation online means you truly haven't learnt from your past relationship mishaps," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"I understand you are expressive and wear your heart in your sleeve but foggodsake keep your relationship away from social media."

Dikeh wasn't having of Ladipo's unsolicited advice as she took a swipe at her.

"@shadeladipo MOTIVATIONAL speaker madam go and SEAT down some where. MADAM LONG MOUTH.... like you need to speak on every matter. Who the hell putting shit in your face?Look at a grown woman trying to tell. A grown woman how to live her life," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Girl take several seats back, THIS AINT YOUR SHOW. Your opinion is Not neeeded NOW REST CLOUTINUS If you like me so much shut the fuvk up and Pray For me."