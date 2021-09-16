Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has described herself as one of the most controversial people on earth.
The movie star has made it to the front pages of tabloids for years for all the wrong reasons.
The movie star disclosed this while speaking on “Leveraging controversy” at TEDx Ikenegbu recently.
"Thank you very much for having me, everybody. My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!" she said.
"And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because, I’m not fighting it. I’m using it for my advantage. I’m using it for my growth. I’m using it for my satisfaction."
Dikeh has over the last five years, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
From her messy divorce with her former husband, Churchill Olakunle, which remains one of the most talked-about in the country, to her recent failed relationship, Dikeh has owned her truth.
