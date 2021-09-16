The movie star disclosed this while speaking on “Leveraging controversy” at TEDx Ikenegbu recently.

"Thank you very much for having me, everybody. My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!" she said.

"And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because, I’m not fighting it. I’m using it for my advantage. I’m using it for my growth. I’m using it for my satisfaction."

Dikeh has over the last five years, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.