RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth' - Tonto Dikeh

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star has made it to the front pages of tabloids for years for all the wrong reasons.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has described herself as one of the most controversial people on earth.

Recommended articles

The movie star disclosed this while speaking on “Leveraging controversy” at TEDx Ikenegbu recently.

"Thank you very much for having me, everybody. My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!" she said.

www.instagram.com

"And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because, I’m not fighting it. I’m using it for my advantage. I’m using it for my growth. I’m using it for my satisfaction."

Dikeh has over the last five years, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

From her messy divorce with her former husband, Churchill Olakunle, which remains one of the most talked-about in the country, to her recent failed relationship, Dikeh has owned her truth.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

'I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth' - Tonto Dikeh

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Hika returns with a new single dubbed 'Ajasco'

Damilola Adegbite explains absence from Nollywood in new interview

Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' is reportedly getting a remake

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri accuses her of seizing his SUV worth N67M

Tems is Apple Music's UP NEXT artist, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel

Lojay and Sarz releases new video for, 'Monalisa'

Trending

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty (NAN)

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Actress Bimbo Oshin and her husband Ola Ibironke