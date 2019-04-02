The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, where she shared a photo of four cheques which apparently are met for some of the beneficiaries of her kind gesture. She went on to appeal to other people to make conscious efforts to pay their debts.

"So I Just paid 5peoples debt Off, who came to my dm to seek help!! house rent -School fees, business money -children support, Medical Bill. It’s #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE. So if I like you I will help clear your debts if considerate!! Make a conscious effort to pay someone you owe today...You can also help someone pay a bill today!! THANK YOU," she captioned the photo.

Tonto Dikeh is well known to be that benevolent celebrity and has never come short of that.

From social media giveaways to actually participating with Non-governmental organisations to support the less privileged, Tonto Dikeh prides herself as one special celebrity.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates with people living with disabilities

Back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.