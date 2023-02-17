ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Babatunde Lawal

It is tradition for the actress; last year she celebrated the day with elaborate birthday cakes and plots of land.

Tonto Dikeh's son cake [Kemi Filani]
Tonto Dikeh's son cake [Kemi Filani]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is going all out for her son's birthday, today, February 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The actress, who shares her now 7-year-old son with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, is going all out for him this year.

Dikeh took to her Instagram page to show off the six cakes she got for her son’s big day.

Andre is Dikeh's only son with ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

The actress welcomed her baby boy in 2016 in the United States, and broke the good news on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Today I experienced the Greatest Miracle known to man. I can’t begin to explain the joy I feel, it’s super awesome. I bless the Lord almighty for his protection/Safety and Strength and the birth of my Baby. My Pregnancy was such a beautiful one Stress free, Lovely, Spiritually great, Healthy and safe. Please join me in welcoming my baby into a perfect and loving world that God my King kong and I will create. I am overwhelmed and over joyed, I am a Mother now."

Dikeh has seized all opportunities to shower the boy with love. Every now and then, she takes to her social media page to show him off to the world and let her love for him be known.

As of the time of this report, the actress is yet to to post an official birthday message for her son, but we are sure she will.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Portable and Tiwa Savage [KemiFilani]

Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'