Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

The actress, who shares her now 7-year-old son with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, is going all out for him this year.

Dikeh took to her Instagram page to show off the six cakes she got for her son’s big day.

Andre is Dikeh's only son with ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

The actress welcomed her baby boy in 2016 in the United States, and broke the good news on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Today I experienced the Greatest Miracle known to man. I can’t begin to explain the joy I feel, it’s super awesome. I bless the Lord almighty for his protection/Safety and Strength and the birth of my Baby. My Pregnancy was such a beautiful one Stress free, Lovely, Spiritually great, Healthy and safe. Please join me in welcoming my baby into a perfect and loving world that God my King kong and I will create. I am overwhelmed and over joyed, I am a Mother now."

Dikeh has seized all opportunities to shower the boy with love. Every now and then, she takes to her social media page to show him off to the world and let her love for him be known.