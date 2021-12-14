RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh and Chioma Ifemeludike drag each other on Instagram over Slyvester Oromoni's death

Dikeh says if she replies Ifemeludike, she will "land on Apostle's di**."

Nollywood actors Tonto Dikeh and Chioma Ifemeludike have called each other out over the handling of the investigation surrounding the death of Slyvester Oromoni.

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

Dikeh had taken to her Instagram page, where she appealed to everyone to ignore any form of distractions as the misery surrounding the death of the twelve-year-old is investigated.

That did not however sit well with Ifemeludike as she called out her colleague for always making excuses for the wrong people.

"This is the sentiment that got us where we are as a people, always making excuses for the wrong people at strategic positions. To come up with such accusations, as a self-acclaimed professional journalist she must provide pragmatic and verifiable evidence," she wrote.

Obviously displeased with the post, the actress slammed Ifemeludike, telling her that if she replies her, she will "land on Apostle's di**."

Dikeh also called Ifemeludike a 'Z list' actress.

Oromoni died after sustaining injuries following an alleged attack by seniors of the school.

He was admitted to a Lagos hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021, following the attack and confirmed dead on Tuesday.

The school has since been shut down by the Lagos State government.

