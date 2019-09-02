Bobrisky’s planned birthday party was disrupted over the weekend by the police leaving a lot of expensive items unused including the cake. However, Tonto Dikeh thinks he can put that cake into good use.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 2, 2019. The actress and self-acclaimed best friend of the crossdresser adviced him to give the cake a couple who will be getting married this week and won't be able to afford one.

“A yoooo My Gee @bobrisky222. We go shit tire, because this cake most finish🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 OR YOU DONATE IT TO A COUPLE WHO CAN'T AFFORD ANY AND IS MARRYING THIS WEEK(I can imagine how happy they will be) #AmazingCake #Bob@28 #Dearfuturehusbandifoundourcakedesign #Life happens and shit comes with it...Cheers to a Good life my Love, Bob🍸WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH BOB🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote.

It is no longer news that Bobrisky’s birthday was disrupted and guests were dispersed from the venue over the weekend.

The cross-dresser went on to lament over the huge sum of money spent on the botched birthday party.

Bobrisky laments over loss of N19m spent on botched 28th birthday party

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has lamented over the loss of N19million which was spent on the 28th birthday party that the police stopped from taking place. Bobrisky disclosed in a post on Snapchat.

“Over 19million just went like that lol. Thanks God for life,” Bobrisky wrote.

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, officers of the Lagos State Police Command stopped Bobrisky from holding the 28th birthday party that was scheduled to hold at two different venues.

Police officers in various operational vehicles stormed the event center in Lekki where the ceremony was scheduled to hold. Bobrisky had scheduled the 28th birthday party to hold at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said the police acted on intelligence to seal the venues.