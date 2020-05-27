Toke Makinwa believes she will find love again because of her romantic notions about life.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday May 26, 2020.

According to her, despite all life has thrown to her, she is relentless as she hopes to find love someday.

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a 'hopeless romantic.' I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love. I love love. Hopefully it loves me back, someday," she wrote.

Toke Makinwa believes that someday she will find love again [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Makinwa has never shied away from the idea of falling madly and hopelessly in love.

Times without numbers the media girl has expressed her desires to end up one day in the arms of the right partner.

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

It may interest you to know that Makinwa was once married to gym instructor and fitness guru, Maje Ayinde.

That union ended in 2017 after an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved it, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.