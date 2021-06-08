'Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth' - Toke Makinwa
Makinwa says friendship "is not only drinking champagne and the good times, friendship is the uncomfortable truth too."
In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 7, 2021, the media personality
"Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth. I have been that friend that condoned bad behaviour until it was done to me," she wrote.
"Tell your friends the truth, friendship is not only drinking champagne and the good times, friendship is the uncomfortable truth too."
Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.
