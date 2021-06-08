RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth' - Toke Makinwa

Odion Okonofua

Makinwa says friendship "is not only drinking champagne and the good times, friendship is the uncomfortable truth too."

Nigeria media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Media girl Toke Makinwa is of the school of thought that one major part of growing up is the ability to tell friends the ugliest truth.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 7, 2021, the media personality

"Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth. I have been that friend that condoned bad behaviour until it was done to me," she wrote.

Toke Makinwa giving her two cents on sincere friendship [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

"Tell your friends the truth, friendship is not only drinking champagne and the good times, friendship is the uncomfortable truth too."

Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

Odion Okonofua

