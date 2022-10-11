Toke Makinwa reveals why she's still scared of her mother at 37

Toke made this known in a tweet she sent out. In the tweet, she said that because her mother is so strict, she worries about her visiting uninvitedly because it usually doesn't go well for them.

Toke explained that whenever her mother visits, she always sprays her home with fragrance to ensure that her mother will not perceive any smoke of "pot" that her friends smoked because she would already be dead if her mother perceives it.

“You are never too old to fear your African mother, tell me why in my 37 years of age, my mother shows up to my house unannounced and I’m spraying everywhere cos I had guests over and some smoked some pot. if she catches a whiff of it, I may not be alive to gist you all o. ”

You’ll be paying your own bills and be in your big age but the fear of your parents is still real

"Bruhhhh, I’m like what if I had a special someone that stayed over??? You cannot just wake up and show up at my house Mother"

Given how frequently she talks about how much she loves spending time with her mother, it must be highlighted that the mother-daughter connection is one that many people adore.