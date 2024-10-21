RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has heard the rumours and seen the reports and is shutting them down, ya'll.

Toke Makinwa did not secretly tie the knot [Instagram/Toke Makinwa]
Toke Makinwa did not secretly tie the knot [Instagram/Toke Makinwa]

Recommended articles

It all began on Sunday, October 20, 2024, when a series of pictures and videos from her event sparked conversation on the internet, as well as some confusion.

In some of the images and videos, Makinwa and Farouk both wore white attire and in another viral video, Farouk kissed her neck, fuelling the reports that they secretly got hitched. Some reports even stated that she got engaged at the event and many were left confused as to what the party was for exactly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reaction to the reports, many happy fans, followers and well-wishers flooded Makinwa's comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

A fan wrote, "Big T 😍😍😍Y’all shouldn’t forget that I’m still a legit major Jeweler tho😌💎💍💍"

"Psalm 16: You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore. Congratulations TM. I join the angels in heaven and earth to celebrate this Thanksgiving service with you," said another follower.

Instagram users expressing their excitement [Instagran/Pulsenigeria]
Instagram users expressing their excitement [Instagran/Pulsenigeria] Pulse Nigeria

However, during her afterparty, Makinwa addressed the spiralling reports and even friend-zoned Farouk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Obasanjo's internet, they said I got married to this guy. This guy is my best friend o, listen, on Toke Makinwa's internet, they said I married Farouk. Farouk my friend, ore mi.. this is my nigga and my friend, my brother, who wan marry you. Farouk held me down when there was nobody," she said.

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson, aka Ms DSF, who attended the party, also debunked the reports.

She said, "Bloggers please, I’m just joking. They are not getting married, Toke is just doing thanksgiving for her birthday.” She captioned the video, “I play too much and bloggers eat shit too fast.”

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 boasts of ₦10 million in Voucher sales

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 boasts of ₦10 million in Voucher sales

Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Eezee Concept honours Minister GUC with sendforth, birthday bash, & album listening

Eezee Concept honours Minister GUC with sendforth, birthday bash, & album listening

Kashcoming rounds up remarkable year with live shows in Ibadan, Lagos

Kashcoming rounds up remarkable year with live shows in Ibadan, Lagos

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Skales says he's the only one left in his bloodline

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor