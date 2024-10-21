Farouk is my friend - Toke Makinwa refutes claims that she secretly got married

It all began on Sunday, October 20, 2024, when a series of pictures and videos from her event sparked conversation on the internet, as well as some confusion.

In some of the images and videos, Makinwa and Farouk both wore white attire and in another viral video, Farouk kissed her neck, fuelling the reports that they secretly got hitched. Some reports even stated that she got engaged at the event and many were left confused as to what the party was for exactly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reaction to the reports, many happy fans, followers and well-wishers flooded Makinwa's comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

A fan wrote, "Big T 😍😍😍Y’all shouldn’t forget that I’m still a legit major Jeweler tho😌💎💍💍"

"Psalm 16: You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore. Congratulations TM. I join the angels in heaven and earth to celebrate this Thanksgiving service with you," said another follower.

Pulse Nigeria

However, during her afterparty, Makinwa addressed the spiralling reports and even friend-zoned Farouk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Obasanjo's internet, they said I got married to this guy. This guy is my best friend o, listen, on Toke Makinwa's internet, they said I married Farouk. Farouk my friend, ore mi.. this is my nigga and my friend, my brother, who wan marry you. Farouk held me down when there was nobody," she said.

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson, aka Ms DSF, who attended the party, also debunked the reports.