Media girl Toke Makinwa has recounted how she was heartbroken after finding out that her ex-husband, Maje Ayide had gotten someone pregnant.

The multi-talented media personality made this known while jumping on the 'Heartbreak experience' trend on Twitter.

According to her, the news of her former husband's infidelity shocked her.

"Thank God we don’t look like all we’ve survived. Thank you, Twitter for the laughs. Heartbreak is a bitch," she tweeted.

"Or was it when the internet broke the news that the “then” love of my life was having a child with another woman outside? Na una tell me say my marriage don end. It's funny now but I didn’t breathe for the first 20 minutes, if I did, I don’t remember how I did. Ok bye."

Makinwa got married to Ayide in 2014.

The marriage crashed a few years after following reports of infidelity.

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

In 2017, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved the marriage between Makinwa and Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.