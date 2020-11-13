Media girl Toke Makinwa has lost in court to her former husband, Maje Ayida over a lawsuit he filed against her.

The fitness expert had sued Makinwa over her book 'On becoming' where she revealed all that happened in their 13-year relationship and how he got his girlfriend pregnant while married to her.

In his suit, Ayida demanded that the book be withdrawn from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction because of the defamatory and misleading comments made against him.

Toke Makinwa is an OAP, author, actress and presenter [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

According to blogger, LindaIkeji, Justice Ogunjobi of the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square who ruled on the case on Thursday, November 12, stated that after careful consideration of the evidence before the court, it finds only the contents of page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, Line 1 of the 1st defendants’ book as Defamatory.

The court according to the report, granted an injunction preventing the defendants from producing copies of its book with the defamatory words on pages 54 and 83.

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

The Court thereafter granted damages of the sum of 500,000 Naira each to be paid by the 1st and 2nd defendants to any charity organization of the claimant’s choice.

Makinwa was also given 30 days from the day of the ruling, to delete and remove the defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in her custody.