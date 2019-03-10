There is also a problem of some members of the womenfolk who are trying to lessen her worth and has made her perceive envy.

In her tweet on Sunday, March 10, 2019, she hopes for a future with positive lessons where they can all inspire one another as opposed to hating.

"Kai women are not respected or valued in this country at all.

"For all the women trying to undermine my achievements I don’t pray the same for you. One day you will realize it should inspire you and not make you hate," the singer writes.

After her post on the plight of women living in her country, it was a good time to catch up with fans. Most seem to support her position on shunning negativity and embracing peace.

One of her followers was surprised and asked if she has had a heartbreak based on how much time she was spending online interacting with her fans and she replies, "Nope just spending time with you guys o, studio later. Abi make I no talk again."