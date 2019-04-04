The music star took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where she shared a photo and series of videos of the latest addition to her garage.

Even though it is not clear what brand of car she got, everything about the ride shows Tiwa Savage has exquisite taste in automobiles. A close look at the car gives you the feeling that this might be a huge bus or SUV.

Its seats are customised with Tiwa Savage's name which goes to show how much must have been spent in putting this yet to be identified vehicle together. We can't wait to see 'Mama Jam Jam' cruise around town in her ride.

It looks like 2019 will be the year of female celebrities acquiring not just cars but really expensive ones. Recall that a few months ago, DJ Cuppy shared a photo of her latest addition to her fleet of cars and we couldn't keep calm.

DJ Cuppy buys Rolls Royce Phantom worth N162M [Photo]

We were barely settled into 2019 when DJ Cuppy caused a frenzy on social media with photos of her newly acquired Rolls Royce worth N162M.

This is no jokes as she shared a photo of her new baby on her social media page on Friday, January 25, 2019. In her post, she said it took over 13 months before the new ride arrived.

"After a 13-month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! 🚘😊 Florence Ote💲 #NewYearNewRide," she captioned the photo.