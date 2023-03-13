ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timaya says not all relationship must end in marriage

Babatunde Lawal
Timaya-press-photo-by-maj-delz
Timaya-press-photo-by-maj-delz

Although he acknowledged having a partner, the musician claimed in an interview on 'Eve's Eye' that he is not married because he is not ready.

Recommended articles

Timaya also admitted that he didn't enjoy being surrounded by so many women and wondered what he would do with all of them as he has little tolerance for drama.

“I’m not married, I have a girlfriend. I’m not that kind of man. What am I doing with plenty women? I’m not a confused men, I can’t bear drama,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "I’ve dated girls that when they wake up in the morning, they’ll be like, ‘What are we doing?’ And I’m chilled, we’re having fun and the next thing you pop up that question. The last one that asked me that before I started dating my girlfriend…. we’ve been good. She just woke up one morning and asked me, ‘Where are we going to?’ And I just told her, ‘I don’t know. Am I a GPS? I don’t get it."

He believes women should understand that not all relationships must end in marriage. Additionally, he contended that marriage would become monotonous if it occurred before the guy was ready.

In his words, "They always ask that. But not every relationship has to lead to marriage. I’m not ready. You know, you need to understand. If a man is not ready... sometimes, these women leave what is important to go discuss things that are not important. Marriage is always not the end point. Even if it gets to that point, it becomes boring when you’re not ready."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timaya says not all relationship must end in marriage

Timaya says not all relationship must end in marriage

Fireboy teases new unreleased single

Fireboy teases new unreleased single

'He can do better than this,' rapper CDQ criticises Asake for new snippet

'He can do better than this,' rapper CDQ criticises Asake for new snippet

Libianca's 'People' enters top 10 of UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' enters top 10 of UK Official Singles Chart

Reminisce drops the tracklist for his highly anticipated upcoming album

Reminisce drops the tracklist for his highly anticipated upcoming album

Cubana Chief Priest debunks rumours of having a child with Kenyan woman

Cubana Chief Priest debunks rumours of having a child with Kenyan woman

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to receive 2 RIAA platinum plaques

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to receive 2 RIAA platinum plaques

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Enyeama named by IFFHS as the Best African Goalkeeper Of All Time

Enyeama named by IFFHS as the Best African Goalkeeper Of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bambam-Teddy-A-(Credit: Daily post Nigeria)

BBN: 5 Nigerian celebrities who found love in Biggie’s house

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, netizens weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Kwam 1 and his wife Emanuella

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video