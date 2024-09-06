Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

The comic appeared as a guest on HIPTV discussing his recent transition from comedy to politics, and during the show, he was asked about how he handles criticism from social media users.

Seyi explained, "Internet trolls and backlash online, for me, even if I respond, it ends there. I don't take it into my personal life, you don't see me outside showing it on my face."

The comedian, known for his controversial takes on various issues, explained that he views online negativity as separate from his real-life values, and stressed that he never lets the trolling get to him.

"Some would say that they are E-warriors; as long as I try to be compassionate and kind to people, I am in the right standing with my creator. Once I'm in the right standing with my creator, every other thing doesn't matter," he explained.

Seyi Law also addressed the clear line between personal insults and what he viewed as defamation, urging people to avoid defamatory claims without proof.

He said, "For those who reply and those who choose to arrest anyone that has defamed then, I don't advise them otherwise. You can insult someone and you can abuse them but don't defame them. Don't say they collected money when you didn't see them collect money, don't call them ashawo when you didn't see them involved in prostitution."

"When a person insults me, those things don't matter to me, that is your problem but don't defame. Don't cross the boundary that will take you to jail. The one's that I feel I can reply, I reply and the ones that I don't seem necessary, I ignore," Seyi Law concluded.

