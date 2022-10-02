RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Nollywood actress has denied any connection to the trending list of actors.

The actress came under severe backlash on Twitter from the Northern part of the country over her photos. [Instagram/RahamaSadau]
The actress came under severe backlash on Twitter from the Northern part of the country over her photos. [Instagram/RahamaSadau]

Rahama Sadau has reacted to recent reports that she had been recruited alongside top Nollywood actresses to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential race.

Recommended articles

In a tweet quoting a Punch News report, the star actress denied any association with the team reportedly led by Nollywood veteran Joke Silva.

“THIS IS A BIG FAT LIEEEEE…. I AM NOT AWARE OF THIS … I DON’T KNOW HOW MY NAME MADE IT TO THIS LIST, NOT IN ANY WAY ASSOCIATED WITH THIS,” Sadau tweeted.

The list currently making the rounds consists of 33 actresses including Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Fathia Balogun and Sola Kosoko. The Nollywood stars are, however, yet to react to the report.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

Mista Styles: The return of the rap icon

Mista Styles: The return of the rap icon

Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Dozzybeat, Jimohsoundz, Layzee Ella, Tommy Tomad, and more

Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Dozzybeat, Jimohsoundz, Layzee Ella, Tommy Tomad, and more

62nd Independence: Spotify celebrates Nigerian Fuji, Afrobeats history

62nd Independence: Spotify celebrates Nigerian Fuji, Afrobeats history

Nigeria at 62: Revisiting notable intersections between Politics and Nigerian Music

Nigeria at 62: Revisiting notable intersections between Politics and Nigerian Music

Apple Music honours Nigerian Independence Day with celebratory Oshe Naija campaign

Apple Music honours Nigerian Independence Day with celebratory Oshe Naija campaign

Spotify celebrates Nigerian independence with three new playlists

Spotify celebrates Nigerian independence with three new playlists

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims