Rahama Sadau has reacted to recent reports that she had been recruited alongside top Nollywood actresses to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential race.
This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team
The Nollywood actress has denied any connection to the trending list of actors.
In a tweet quoting a Punch News report, the star actress denied any association with the team reportedly led by Nollywood veteran Joke Silva.
“THIS IS A BIG FAT LIEEEEE…. I AM NOT AWARE OF THIS … I DON’T KNOW HOW MY NAME MADE IT TO THIS LIST, NOT IN ANY WAY ASSOCIATED WITH THIS,” Sadau tweeted.
The list currently making the rounds consists of 33 actresses including Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Fathia Balogun and Sola Kosoko. The Nollywood stars are, however, yet to react to the report.
