ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says in a new interview that she was also told she might have have children.

Ara the drummer [Instagram/Iamaradrummer1]
Ara the drummer [Instagram/Iamaradrummer1]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the recent episode of the Terms and Conditions Podcast by Pulse Nigeria, Ara recalled how no man wanted to teach her how to play the talking drums when she wanted to learn.

"I was once in a band and in the band, we had talking drummers, so I said to them 'Can you teach me?' They tried to get someone else to teach me from outside the band but he also retreated. They refused to teach me. There were no females so it was shocking for them," she began.

Ara explained that because the community of talking drummers was heavily male-dominated, it was surprising for them to see a woman wanting to learn the craft and be in the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "Most times talking drummers are the backup players to the main act, and here I was, the main act, wanting to play the drum and then being a female on top."

The drummer then disclosed that at the time, she was told that her fertility may be negatively impacted if she decided to play.

"I was actually afraid at some points and they said to me, 'You may not be able to have kids'. I broke that jinx," she said

The drummer also revealed that some drums are only suppose to be played by men but she said not the talking drum. "I don't know why, but don't forget that we have a history and our forefathers built this on a foundation. They must have had their reasons for saying that. Maybe in the case of the drums, perhaps some of your feminine features might not develop. I was also told 'Your soup will be sour' which means that I won't be able to get married in a nutshell."

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family