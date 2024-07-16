There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

She took to X on July 15, 2024, to speak against lateness, highlighting her disdain for the prevalent excuse often used to justify tardiness in African societies.

Her post read, "There is nothing like 'African time.' You are disrespectful and rude!! If it comes to money matters, you will be very early or you have an embassy appointment! Miss me with that attitude. I detest tardiness."

Her post sparked a wave of agreement among her followers, who equally condemned the concept of African time.

A comment read, "That's true. The nonsensical phrase 'African time' isn't even true about our African culture. Our forefathers, who relied on the rooster's crow, didn't seem like people who took other people's time for granted. Some people just find a convenient theory to justify their mediocrity."

"No one misses an embassy appointment unless something is after him or her," another follower remarked.

Pulse Nigeria

Addressing the impact of tardiness on societal norms, another X user wrote, "There is literally no reason to justify the idea of 'African time' because it has over time promoted late coming, and portrays Africa as a continent with a bad sense of time. The concept of time is one and ought to be the same in every continent."