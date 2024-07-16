RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She expresses her strong disapproval of lateness.

Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

She took to X on July 15, 2024, to speak against lateness, highlighting her disdain for the prevalent excuse often used to justify tardiness in African societies.

Her post read, "There is nothing like 'African time.' You are disrespectful and rude!! If it comes to money matters, you will be very early or you have an embassy appointment! Miss me with that attitude. I detest tardiness."

Her post sparked a wave of agreement among her followers, who equally condemned the concept of African time.

A comment read, "That's true. The nonsensical phrase 'African time' isn't even true about our African culture. Our forefathers, who relied on the rooster's crow, didn't seem like people who took other people's time for granted. Some people just find a convenient theory to justify their mediocrity."

"No one misses an embassy appointment unless something is after him or her," another follower remarked.

Comments from Kate Henshaw's followers
Comments from Kate Henshaw's followers

Addressing the impact of tardiness on societal norms, another X user wrote, "There is literally no reason to justify the idea of 'African time' because it has over time promoted late coming, and portrays Africa as a continent with a bad sense of time. The concept of time is one and ought to be the same in every continent."

"I said this to someone recently, Baba told me 'Komot dia, u wey don get European mentality.' The fact is we go earlier to places that has to do with money but claims African Time for other stuffs," another user wrote.

