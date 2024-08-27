RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There are times I cry myself to sleep - Chidimma Adetshina on identity crises

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is currently a contestant in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant.

Chidimma Onwe Adetshina previously contested forMiss South Africa [Instagram/chichi_vanessa]
In a recent interview on the Big Friday Show hosted by Big Brother Naija star Tacha, the beauty queen revealed that she dealt with identity crises due to her dual citizenship

When asked what made her go into pageantry full-time, Chidimma said she aspires to become Miss Universe.

"I think it's something I started recently; however, I've had this dream since 2017 to become the next Miss Universe. I'm really glad I have been given the platform and the opportunity to at least try and reach that goal," she said.

On how she manages her identity crises, the beauty queen said it takes a personal toll on her sometimes.

"I think for me, it has been a long journey. It has been so hard, I won't lie, there were times when I would cry myself to sleep and be like, 'Why me? I want it to end.' There are times when I think that we have to look at the positive side when difficulties like this happen. I also had to change my mindset and see that maybe more of this greatness is coming as well." she responded.

This interview comes on the heels of Chidimma's withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant following allegations by the South African Home Office of a prima facie case of fraud and identity theft by her mother.

She also faced severe backlash from South Africans when she was announced as a contestant for the Miss South Africa contest. After her withdrawal, the Silverbird Group, which organises the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, extended an invitation to Chidimma, and she accepted.

See the full Big Friday Show interview below:

