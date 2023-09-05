ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

Pulse Mix

The audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite influencer among the top 10 nominees.

Pulse Influencer Awards is back for a third edition
Pulse Influencer Awards is back for a third edition

Recommended articles

This phase of the awards generates the highest excitement among influencer fans and the broader Pulse audience. It is scheduled to run from September 4 to September 21, 2023.

Having shortlisted 10 nominees for each category from the thousands of nominees proposed by the audience, the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite influencer among the top 10 nominees.

The voting process consists of two stages. In the initial stage, the audience will be able to view real-time results. This first phase will end on September 15, after which live results will be hidden for the second stage of voting. The objective of the second stage of the voting phase is to conceal the final winners' names, which will be unveiled on the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vote Now! The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominees announced [Full List]
Vote Now! The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominees announced [Full List] Vote Now! The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominees announced [Full List] Pulse Live Kenya

This year's Pulse Influencer Awards saw a revamp in award categories, streamlining from 29 to 23, allowing for a more concentrated focus.

Notably, a fresh addition is the 'Next Gen Influencer of the Year,' aimed at highlighting budding creators and their distinctive mark on the digital realm. This change is in line with Pulse’s continuous commitment to original digital creators and recognising emerging talent in the digital space.

Katharina Link, CEO at Pulse, enthusiastically comments, "The Pulse Influencer Awards become increasingly thrilling as we approach the final ceremony. The voting phase is where the winners will be determined, and we urge all our nominees to rally their audiences to vote. We're eagerly anticipating the reveal of our list of winners!"

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth, further added, "Our voting process has undergone rigorous scrutiny to ensure that every vote cast is accurately captured and reflected on the final dashboard. We're anticipating intense competition across all our categories this year, particularly as we've welcomed new creators making their debut as nominees."

ADVERTISEMENT

After the voting phase, all six Pulse markets will begin an official countdown to the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremony day, which will be held in all Pulse locations simultaneously on October 7, 2023.

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company. You can follow Pulse's corporate channels on on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel Pirates

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel "Pirates"

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle