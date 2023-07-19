ADVERTISEMENT
Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

We asked ChatGPT to run a list of the most uncontroversial housemates who've been inside Biggie's house.

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT
Ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023, we asked the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to compile a list of the most uncontroversial housemates ever.

Determining the most uncontroversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates is subjective and can vary depending on individual perspectives.

However, some former BBNaija housemates have generally been seen as less controversial during their time on the show.

Here are a few housemates who have been perceived as relatively uncontroversial.

Mike Olayemi Edwards [Multichoice Nigeria]
Mike Olayemi Edwards [Multichoice Nigeria] Mike Olayemi Edwards [Multichoice Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Mike was widely regarded as a calm and level-headed housemate. He maintained good relationships with his fellow contestants and avoided getting involved in significant conflicts during his time on the show.

Nengi Hampson [Instagram/NengiOfficial]
Nengi Hampson [Instagram/NengiOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Nengi was generally seen as friendly and outgoing, which helped her form positive connections with other housemates.

She maintained a balanced and diplomatic approach, avoiding major controversies.

Ozo [Instagram/OfficialOzo]
Ozo [Instagram/OfficialOzo] Pulse Nigeria

Ozo was known for his gentlemanly behavior and respectful interactions with housemates.

While he pursued a romantic interest in Nengi, he managed to do so without causing significant controversy.

Dorathy was the first runner up from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/TheDorathyBachor]
Dorathy was the first runner up from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/TheDorathyBachor] Pulse Nigeria
Dorathy was generally well-liked by her fellow housemates and viewers alike.

She maintained a friendly and easy-going demeanor, which contributed to her positive image on the show.

Neo [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]
Neo [Instagram/NeoAkpofure] Pulse Nigeria

Neo was often seen as a peacemaker in the house, and he managed to maintain friendly relationships with most of his fellow housemates without getting involved in major controversies.

ALSO READ: 7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time

It's important to remember that housemate behavior can be subjective, and individual perceptions of their actions may vary. The environment inside the BBNaija house can be highly pressurised and intense, leading to different reactions from contestants.

While some housemates may be seen as less controversial, their personalities and actions are still subject to interpretation by viewers and can change based on different circumstances.

