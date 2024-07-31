ADVERTISEMENT
The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that the pair have not told their housemates that they are married.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Pere [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial]

Taking to the microblogging platform X on July 30, 2024, Pere emphasised that the pair may develop trust issues in the house, which would exhibit when they leave the show.

He wrote, "You see that married couple, na dangerous game den dey play. The kind of trust issues when this their game go generate, na outside dem go feel am when don commot."

Pere's post received various comments from his followers, with some agreeing with him and others voicing their approval and support for team Doublekay.

"I know they will have significant issues before they leave that house. Who gets married and then lies about it to catch a cruise on such a platform?" said a commenter in agreement.

Another follower said, "A difficult game they are playing, hopefully, they succeed," and someone else said, "I kind of like their game and it's going to make them go far in the game,"

"But they is going to be a drama in the house between them . Because some guys are beginning to like her and her husband we not like that . I like it tho because I want to see how it going to play out," another X user wrote.

It is worthy of note that Kassia and Kellyrae are a newly married couple who tied the knot in February 2024, after 10 years of courtship. However, they have kept this information from their housemates and have adopted the tactic of being best friends.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

