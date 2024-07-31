The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

Taking to the microblogging platform X on July 30, 2024, Pere emphasised that the pair may develop trust issues in the house, which would exhibit when they leave the show.

He wrote, "You see that married couple, na dangerous game den dey play. The kind of trust issues when this their game go generate, na outside dem go feel am when don commot."

Pere's post received various comments from his followers, with some agreeing with him and others voicing their approval and support for team Doublekay.

"I know they will have significant issues before they leave that house. Who gets married and then lies about it to catch a cruise on such a platform?" said a commenter in agreement.

Another follower said, "A difficult game they are playing, hopefully, they succeed," and someone else said, "I kind of like their game and it's going to make them go far in the game,"

"But they is going to be a drama in the house between them . Because some guys are beginning to like her and her husband we not like that . I like it tho because I want to see how it going to play out," another X user wrote.