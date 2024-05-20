ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He finds it unfortunate that Nigerian doctors find themselves having to go abroad for their practice and end up being more appreciated overseas.

Wale Ojo says that he is very passionate about Nigeria [Instagram/realwaleojo]
Wale Ojo says that he is very passionate about Nigeria [Instagram/realwaleojo]

Recommended articles

The actor revealed his aspirations for Nigeria in an interview with ThisDay, stating that even though he spent a lot of years abroad his love for Nigeria has never wavered.

"I have a lot of aspirations. Over the years it would have been extremely easy for me not to come to Nigeria at all. I could easily have stayed in the United States, or United Kingdom, or Germany or even Russia. And I know I would have been okay doing what I do there. But I love Nigeria, and I will always love Nigeria no matter what," he said.

Wale Ojo recently won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards [Instagram/Realwaleojo]
Wale Ojo recently won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards [Instagram/Realwaleojo] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ojo emphasised his views on the japa trend in Nigeria, stressing that to him the mentality is embarrassing.

"And I have a lot of visions for Nigeria. And that vision is one that encompasses a country where everybody doesn’t want to ‘japa’. The ‘japa’ mentality I think is embarrassing. I think it’s unfortunate, you know where doctors think they go and do their stuff elsewhere and whereas when I go to the United States or go anywhere, Nigerians are applauded for their ingenuity," the actor explained.

Ojo stressed that even though Nigeria has many issues, he intends to be a part of the solution so that the Nigeria of his vision comes to fruition.

"When you will come home there are many problems, I want to be a part of the solution; I don’t want to be talking about the problem I want to be a part of the solution. I put a lot of things in place to bear the solution if the government wants to engage with the creative industry they need to come and talk to people like us because we have a vision for the country; we don’t do ‘follow-follow.’"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ICYMI: Nigerian actors dominate Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

ICYMI: Nigerian actors dominate Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus' daughter Angelica has graduated from university [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

D'banj and his wife Lineo [Facebook/Dbanj]

D'banj is 'unavailable' to female fans who throw themselves at him

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi