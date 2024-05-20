The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

The actor revealed his aspirations for Nigeria in an interview with ThisDay, stating that even though he spent a lot of years abroad his love for Nigeria has never wavered.

"I have a lot of aspirations. Over the years it would have been extremely easy for me not to come to Nigeria at all. I could easily have stayed in the United States, or United Kingdom, or Germany or even Russia. And I know I would have been okay doing what I do there. But I love Nigeria, and I will always love Nigeria no matter what," he said.

Ojo emphasised his views on the japa trend in Nigeria, stressing that to him the mentality is embarrassing.

"And I have a lot of visions for Nigeria. And that vision is one that encompasses a country where everybody doesn’t want to ‘japa’. The ‘japa’ mentality I think is embarrassing. I think it’s unfortunate, you know where doctors think they go and do their stuff elsewhere and whereas when I go to the United States or go anywhere, Nigerians are applauded for their ingenuity," the actor explained.

Ojo stressed that even though Nigeria has many issues, he intends to be a part of the solution so that the Nigeria of his vision comes to fruition.