On Sunday, April 11, 2021, Nollywood actress Rita Edochie took to her Instagram page where she released a video where she reacted after she was begged to forgive comedienne Ade Jesus for spreading false allegations against her and a popular pastor, Prophet Odumeje.

In the almost 3 minutes video, the actress said she had forgiven the comedienne.

"I am here to tell you all that I have forgiven Ada Jesus. From my heart to heart, I have forgiven you Ada Jesus. But I want to sound a note of warning. When a herbalist drops jazz and you see it, you'll be running helter-skelter skelter but if a man of God drops Bible in front of your house, you'll be shouting, 'who kept this?'" she said.

"Stop insulting men of God, particularly my man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje. Use him to respect me. He's good for me, that's why I'm with him."

"Stop mocking me because I'm following Odumejeje. Whatever anyone is comfortable with, let them do. I am comfortable staying with him. Look for a good place and stay. Leave us alone."

It would be recalled that Ada Jesus had accused the actress and prophet of deceiving people with miracles.

She also claimed she helps Edochie get men to sleep with her.

Months after, the comedienne fell ill and was diagnosed with a kidney problem that left her paralysed and mute.

She was taken to the popular pastor's church to seek forgiveness from the pastor. The prophet vowed not to forgive her until she produces those she claimed he connives with to stage fake miracles.

"You people must bring to me the people that I do fake miracle with if not when I'm done with her I'll start with your generation," Odumeje said.

He accused the comedienne of ruining his image with false accusation videos on social media.

In a similar vein, Edochie also vowed not to forgive the comedienne. She also said she was never going to recover from the ailment.

Succour may have come for the comedienne as an activist, Harrison Gwamnishu announced via his Facebook page that he would be handling some of her medical bills.

"I was pained when I watched a live video where @Ada Jesus was carried into a shrine begging for forgiveness. I don't know her in person, but I felt bad seeing how she was treated and subjected to further degrading treatment considering her health challenges," he wrote.

"If there are men they would have killed long ago through diabolical way, Harrison is among. I don't know what she might have said in the past but I am willing to take Ada Jesus and be admitted in one of the best hospital in Lagos State. All she needs now is medical care."