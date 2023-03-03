'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Speculation about a possible love affair between the two talented musicians has been rife on social media for a while, with many fans speculating that they are secretly dating.

However, in an exclusive interview with Kiss FM, a Kenyan station, a puzzled Starr said she had never heard the rumours before. She then denied the rumours and set the record straight about the true nature of her relationship with Rema.

"That's my brother in Christ," the singer stated emphatically.

Rema on his relationship with Ayra

Weeks ago, Rema also revealed the kind of relationship he shares with Ayra Starr.

The singer made this disclosure in an interview with Cool FM; he said he likes to attend events with Starr because of the energy and vibes she brings to every occasion.

According to him, he was unable to go to social gatherings or events without her at one point in his career. “Ayra is a vibe. There are a lot of times… It got to a point where I just could not go out to parties without Ayra. She is a vibe and she has ginger,” he said.