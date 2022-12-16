ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

Babatunde Lawal

She tagged the relationship as her biggest loss this year.

Nigerian movie star Dorcas Shola Fapson [Instagram/MsDSF]
Nigerian movie star Dorcas Shola Fapson [Instagram/MsDSF]

Dorcas Shola Fapson, Nigerian actress and DJ known as Ms. DSF, has spoken out about her relationship with her ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a sit-down with Toke Makinwa on her 'Toke Moments' show, the DJ was asked about her biggest loss this year, and she said it was her past relationship.

Inferring to her ex, she said: “You know sis, you know what my biggest loss was.”

Toke who understood what she meant expressed her confusion over how love could turn so bitter, Fapson said: “That wasn’t love, that was jazz, juju, my eye don clear abeg. Now, like off camera we know what's up. I was in a relationship for six year, on and off for six years, I'd never come online and talk bad about anyone, I'm very good friends with them, but you see that one person that happened this year...”

The ex's identity was not revealed in the course of the interview, but the DJ highlighted that the union taught her huge life and relationship lessons.

Fapson's last known relationship

The actress' last public relationship was with singer Skiibii. The couple had previously dropped hints about their union with adorable self-portraits several months prior to their split.

Skiibii and DSF's split became a controversial topic on social media after the DJ wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Ice on your neck. Ice on your wrist. No running water in your house. No food in your fridge, zero money in your account."

Skiibii responded with a video of himself dancing to his hit song 'Baddest Boy,' which began a hushed social media debate in response to this criticism.

She also expressed her opinion that Skiibii's most recent addition to his collection of cars was a façade in response to the news of it.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music in 2022 [Pulse List]

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music in 2022 [Pulse List]

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno and others

Asake cancels London show after security breach

Asake cancels London show after security breach

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of 2000s on Spotify Nigeria

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of 2000s on Spotify Nigeria

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Paul Okoye and Ivy [Kemi Filani]

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman in another video

Nigerian music star Sina Rambo and his wife [Instagram/SinaRambo]

Sina Rambo's wife says marriage is over, accuses him of domestic abuse

WizKid

Wizkid Concert in Ghana: Concert organisers reacts to Wizkid no-show