'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

In a sit-down with Toke Makinwa on her 'Toke Moments' show, the DJ was asked about her biggest loss this year, and she said it was her past relationship.

Inferring to her ex, she said: “You know sis, you know what my biggest loss was.”

Toke who understood what she meant expressed her confusion over how love could turn so bitter, Fapson said: “That wasn’t love, that was jazz, juju, my eye don clear abeg. Now, like off camera we know what's up. I was in a relationship for six year, on and off for six years, I'd never come online and talk bad about anyone, I'm very good friends with them, but you see that one person that happened this year...”

The ex's identity was not revealed in the course of the interview, but the DJ highlighted that the union taught her huge life and relationship lessons.

Fapson's last known relationship

The actress' last public relationship was with singer Skiibii. The couple had previously dropped hints about their union with adorable self-portraits several months prior to their split.

Skiibii and DSF's split became a controversial topic on social media after the DJ wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Ice on your neck. Ice on your wrist. No running water in your house. No food in your fridge, zero money in your account."

Skiibii responded with a video of himself dancing to his hit song 'Baddest Boy,' which began a hushed social media debate in response to this criticism.