Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Welcome to the sixth month of the year!

Timini and other Nigerian stars born in June[Instagram/_Timini]
Timini and other Nigerian stars born in June[Instagram/_Timini]

June babies fall under the Gemini and Cancer star signs and are characterised by their own distinct traits. Gemini babies are born between May 21 and June 21. Astrologers have described them over the years as ​​outgoing, adaptable, clever, curious, charming, funny, intelligent and social.

Cancers are born between June 22 and July 22 and according to astrologers, they can be moody, intuitive, clingy, caring, creative, emotional, protective and resentful.

See below some Nigerian celebrities celebrating their birthdays this June:

Pheelz
Pheelz Pulse Nigeria
Yomi Fash Lanso
Yomi Fash Lanso ece-auto-gen
DBanj
DBanj Pulse Nigeria
Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]
Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet] Pulse Nigeria
Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson [Instagram/Timini]
Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson [Instagram/Timini] Pulse Nigeria
Tems [Instagram/temszzn]
Tems [Instagram/temszzn] Pulse Nigeria
Denrele Edun
Denrele Edun ece-auto-gen
Femi Kuti [Pulse]
Femi Kuti [Pulse] Femi Kuti blowing his saxophone at the 2018 Felabration. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria
Charly boy
Charly boy Pulse Nigeria
Kie kie
Kie kie Pulse Nigeria
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini Dima-Okojie Pulse Nigeria
Comedian Ali Baba [Instagram/ Alibaba Gcfr]
Comedian Ali Baba [Instagram/ Alibaba Gcfr] Pulse Nigeria
Clem Ohameze [BBC]
Clem Ohameze [BBC] Pulse Nigeria
Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]
Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance] Pulse Nigeria
