Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

June babies fall under the Gemini and Cancer star signs and are characterised by their own distinct traits. Gemini babies are born between May 21 and June 21. Astrologers have described them over the years as outgoing, adaptable, clever, curious, charming, funny, intelligent and social.
Cancers are born between June 22 and July 22 and according to astrologers, they can be moody, intuitive, clingy, caring, creative, emotional, protective and resentful.
See below some Nigerian celebrities celebrating their birthdays this June: