Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Odion Okonofua

Tems said before hitting the limelight, she had to work on her self-esteem.

Nigerian singer Tems [Instagram/TemsBaby]
Nigerian singer Tems [Instagram/TemsBaby]

In a chat with GQ magazine, the music star revealed that she didn't become an overnight sensation as she faced financial difficulties at some point in her life.

"I couldn’t take care of anybody. There were times when I was not just broke – I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home," she said.

“I just felt like, What is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.”

Tems said before hitting the limelight, she had to work on her self-esteem.

"The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness. This person that can never be anything. I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything," she said.

"I just thought, There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”

Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

