Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Issima Oniangue, the General Manager for Makeup in the Sub-Saharan Africa Zone at L’Oréal, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

“Temi’s unique style, confidence, and passion for beauty perfectly embodies the L’Oréal Paris ethos of empowerment and sophistication.

“This partnership marks a new era of glamour and innovation in beauty for the region as we continue to celebrate and cater to the diverse beauty of African women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to inspire and bring the best of beauty to every corner of the continent as the number one beauty brand worldwide, L’Oréal Paris has empowered women for more than 110 years with our state-of-the-art products backed by scientific advances,” she said

She further stated that their partnerships and initiatives are dedicated to promoting equal rights and self-esteem.

“Because I’m Worth It”, the L’Oréal Paris slogan coined in 1971, is no less relevant today,” she said.

“For many years, it has honoured extraordinary women who volunteer their time to serve their communities. Temi Otedola’s journey with L’Oréal Paris Makeup promises to celebrate beauty, empowerment, and communities.

“Temi’s journey with L’Oréal Paris Makeup promises to celebrate beauty, empowerment, and cultural richness, resonating with audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a historic partnership as Otedola will serve as the new digital ambassador for Africa and the first ever Nigerian to represent the iconic brand.

“Standing alongside fellow ambassadors including Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in celebrating beauty in all its forms across the African continent.

“As the face of L’Oréal Paris Makeup, Temi will headline the latest Infallible Makeup Range campaigns, showcasing her unique style and celebrating the diverse beauty of Africa,” she said.

In her response, Otedola expressed excitement and honour as she promised to be a great ambassador.

“Words cannot describe how honoured I am to partner with L’Oréal Paris Makeup. L’Oréal Paris was amongst the first beauty products I was introduced to as a young girl playing with my mother’s makeup. I have grown up loving their products and deeply respecting the company’s values and vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The L’Oréal Paris woman is someone I deeply resonate with, confident, unapologetic, and always striving to make a difference in the world.