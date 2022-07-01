RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Odion Okonofua
American singer Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.
American singer Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. [karamellicikolatm]

According to PageSix, the singer is engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Reports indicated that Alwyn popped the question a few months but only told their inner caucus.

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn. Pulse Nigeria

"Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the source revealed.

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement."

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.”

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2017. They have kept their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public.

Although, Swift has consistently recognised him as an important part of her life.

During her 2021 grammy award acceptance speech, she thanked him for his support.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write,” before continuing, “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

