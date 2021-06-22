RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

T-Pain says he went into depression after Usher told him he ruined music with autotune

The music star says that moment changed his life.

American music stars T-Pain and Usher [Instagram/TPain] [Instagram/Usher]

American singer Faheem Rasheed Najm also known as T-Pain, has revealed how Usher made him sink into depression.

According to the music star in a new clip from the Netflix series This Is Pop, he was in a flight when an attendant woke him up and explained that Usher wanted to speak with him.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

The comment took T-Pain by surprise, and he initially thought it could’ve been a joke, but Usher then repeated himself.

He said that Usher then added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

For T-Pain that conversation was the “very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

