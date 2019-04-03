According to the LAPD's tweet, the suspected killer, Eric Holder was picked up on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

USA Today reports that LA Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Associated Press that a man matching Holder's description was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was killed.

Also, the Police Chief Michel Moore revealed that the killing of Nipsey Hussle was as a result of a personal rift with Eric Holder. He, however, debunked the claims that it was gang-related violence even though authorities believe Eric Holder has gang affiliations.

After the news broke of Eric Holder's arrest, Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, Lauren London took to her Instagram page where she wrote about the death of her boyfriend for the first time.

"I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words," she wrote.

He was alone as at the time of the incident as there were two other unidentified young men standing with him outside his shop.

Nipsey Hussle's journey was quite an interesting one as he struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.