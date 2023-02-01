Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Taking to his Instagram page, the lifestyle coach shared beautiful pictures from their wedding.

Buchi noted in the post's caption that the most beautiful moment of their lives is tying the knot as husband and wife.

He also addressed his new wife, Adeola Arike, who finally becomes Mrs. Solomon-Buchi.

He wrote, “The most beautiful moment in our lives yet. I got to be joined as one with Àríké Adeola, now Adeola Solomon-Buchi. Marriage, an institution so sacred, and in the presence of family and a few friends, we tied our nuptial vows and committed to forever. On this note, on behalf of my wife and I, we’d like to wish you a happy Wednesday.”

Buchi proposed to his wife Arike on July 6, 2022.