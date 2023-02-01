ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Babatunde Lawal

On July 6, 2022, Buchi proposed to his wife, Arike.

Solomon Buchi and Arike
Solomon Buchi and Arike

Writer and social media influencer Solomon Buchi has tied the knot with his fiancée, Adeola Arike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Taking to his Instagram page, the lifestyle coach shared beautiful pictures from their wedding.

Buchi noted in the post's caption that the most beautiful moment of their lives is tying the knot as husband and wife.

He also addressed his new wife, Adeola Arike, who finally becomes Mrs. Solomon-Buchi.

He wrote, “The most beautiful moment in our lives yet. I got to be joined as one with Àríké Adeola, now Adeola Solomon-Buchi. Marriage, an institution so sacred, and in the presence of family and a few friends, we tied our nuptial vows and committed to forever. On this note, on behalf of my wife and I, we’d like to wish you a happy Wednesday.”

Buchi proposed to his wife Arike on July 6, 2022.

When he declared his engagement to Arike, the author posted lovely photos of the two of them on his Instagram and Twitter pages. He mentioned that he dated his fiancée for a year before asking her to marry him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beverly Naya says she was bullied and called ugly while growing up

Beverly Naya says she was bullied and called ugly while growing up

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

Yemi Alade, President of Togo [torizone]

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Lilo and Whitemoney have eateries [Instagram]

Former Big Brother Naija housemates who own eateries

Waje-and-Ric-Hassani [Guardian]

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje