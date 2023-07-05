I went from Ojuelegba to owning 5 houses in Lekki - Skiibii shares grass to grace story
In a new interview with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast, the Nigerian artist talks about an array of topics, including his impressive come-up.
Revealing his humble beginnings, Abbey Elias, popularly known as Skiibii, said he used to live in Ojuelegba.
There, he had to engage in different hustles to survive before he became popular. In his words, "My mum is proud of me, the things wey I don do".
After his come-up, the singer was able to slowly afford the better things in life, and eventually buy one house, then eventually four additional homes in the Lekki Peninsula, one of the pricey areas in Lagos State.
"I remember when you bought the house", the host said, to which Skiibii replied, "For inside that Lekki, I get like five!"
The singer went further to explain how he barely needs to pay for anything aside from petrol because he has everything he needs at home, including a recording studio, which brings him money.
Skibbi was signed to Five-Star Music on December 24, 2014, under which he released many of his hit songs, like 'Ah Skiibii'.
In 2017, he left Five-Star Music to establish his own record label called 'more Grace Music World', where he worked on his debut album. His most recent and most popular hit is 'Sensima' which took the music industry by storm a year later.
Watch the full interview:
