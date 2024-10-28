Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

On October 28, 2024, the singer took to X to express his disdain for the police and what he described as their abuse of power and their treatment of the public, stressing that he hates them.

He wrote, "My hate for Nigerian police still stands…very horrible set of humans … police wey no get money go dey stress fellow poor man knowing fully well what their doing is wrong… knowing fully well that they are just taking advantage of power given to them."

He continued, "e be like say na how to stop Benz them dey teach dem sef.. they just mount for orchid road shamelessly stressing youths to end up begging for money.. no honour at all useless people."

Pointing out the numerous checkpoints on Orchid road specifically, he accused the police of profiling luxury car drivers and intentionally targeting them to beg for money.