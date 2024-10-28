RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asks them to look into it.

Skales has had it with the police checkpoints
On October 28, 2024, the singer took to X to express his disdain for the police and what he described as their abuse of power and their treatment of the public, stressing that he hates them.

He wrote, "My hate for Nigerian police still stands…very horrible set of humans … police wey no get money go dey stress fellow poor man knowing fully well what their doing is wrong… knowing fully well that they are just taking advantage of power given to them."

He continued, "e be like say na how to stop Benz them dey teach dem sef.. they just mount for orchid road shamelessly stressing youths to end up begging for money.. no honour at all useless people."

Pointing out the numerous checkpoints on Orchid road specifically, he accused the police of profiling luxury car drivers and intentionally targeting them to beg for money.

"Like @NigeriapolicePR… why do you have like all your policemen on orchid road like kilode … they can’t do me shit cos I’m no criminal but it’s that legal to have like 3 to 4 check points just 2 minutes drive away from each other … all they do is stop Benz and ask very stupid questions and when they don’t get wat they want na either insults or begging for money … look into it o cos now I go just dey wear camera for body they post everything online … its super annoying," he wrote.

