Singer Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing estranged partner, Gigi Hadid and her mother

The music star is to serve 360 days of probation and attend anger management classes.

American singer Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to harassing his estranged partner, Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with 4 criminal offenses of harassment and, although one official doc says he pled guilty to one, court officials say he pled no contest.

The documents say Zayn was at their home when he had the confrontation with Yolanda.

"He allegedly called Yolanda a "f***ing Dutch slut," ordered her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." He said this, although it's hard to know why, "the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***."

He then allegedly "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain." Zayn denies any physical contact.

As for the charges filed against him for assaulting Gigi, he was reported to have screamed at her on the phone as she wasn't in the country.

The former 'One Direction' band member pled no contest and has been put on probation.

He's on 90 days probation for each count and he also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

He must have no contact with Yolanda.

The music star's relationship with Gigi reportedly crashed amid the rift with the supermodel's mother.

