Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

According to TMZ, the music star had hit his partner's mother and she has considered filing a police report.

Malik has addressed the report that he struck Yolanda Hadid while on her ranch in Pennsylvania.

The former 'One Direction' member took to his Twitter page on Thursday, October 28, 2021, where he addressed the assault claims.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

"This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Malik and Gigi first started dating in 2015, before announcing a split in March 2018.