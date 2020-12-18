Nigerian singer Tems has released a statement after her release and return to Nigeria following her arrest in Uganda.

Tems and fellow Nigerian singer Omah Lay were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an 'unauthorised concert' and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 18, where she expressed regret over the turn of events.

"I'm truly saddened that attendees could have possibly been exposed to covid-19. I would never have participated I had even the slightest knowledge that the event would not meet standard operating procedure and put Uganda citizens at risk," she wrote.

She went on to thank the Nigerian and Ugandan governments for the roles they played in resolving the issue.

Tems also thanked all her fans and well-meaning Nigerians and Ugandans who supported her during her arrest.

According to the music star, she also got to see and experience firsthand the strife women go through in while detention.

"The past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me. While I was being detained I met some amazing women and children, and my eyes were opened to the strife and hurt a lot of women are going through," she wrote.

The singer and Omah Lay returned to the country on Thursday, December 18, days after their arrest in Uganda for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines.

The news of their arrival was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission's Twitter page.

The concert which Omah Lay and Tems were billed to perform at had more than 1000 people in attendance and was held at a time when political rallies of more than 200 people and churches in Uganda were restricted to 100 people.

After their arrest, the singers were on Monday, December 14 arraigned in court on charges of doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

They were later released after spending two days behind bars.