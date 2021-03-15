Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales has proposed to his girlfriend.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Interestingly, the singer popped the question on her birthday.

"The last time I felt this nervous was my first time on stage😅 Badman finally got the loving 🥰 She said YES y’all 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨," he captioned the video.

And she said 'YES.'

The party, was attended by close friends of the music star and his fiancee.

Friends and celebrities later took to his comments section where they congratulated him on his engagement.

"Congratulations brother 🎉" Falz wrote. "Congratulations bro," Waje wrote in her message.

Banky W prayed for God's blessing as he walks down the aisle; "Amazing. Congratulations bro, God bless your union."

Nigerian singer Skales and his fiancee [Instagram/YoungSkales]

"Congratulations @youngskales amazing news !!! Wish u guys all the best 🙌🙌," DJ Xclusive wrote.

"Congratulations My G 🙏🏿🙏🏿," Mr Eazi added.

Congratulations to Skales from all of us at Pulse.