Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that Twitter is no longer how it used to be in the past.

Nigerian singer Simi [Instagram/SymplySimi]
Nigerian singer Simi [Instagram/SymplySimi]

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Zero Conditions Podcast, where she spoke about her music and the music industry as a whole.

When asked about why she stopped being savage, Simi clarified that her intention was never to be intentionally savage but rather to respond authentically. She said, "I feel like I still am sometimes; maybe it's because I'm not on Twitter as much as I used to be. I don't see it as being 'savage' because my goal is not to be savage.

She added, "Sometimes people see your response and are always like, 'You're always clapping back,' but compared to how much stuff you see online, I hardly ever reply honestly."

In between laughter, Simi revealed that she is just as witty in real life as she is online. "That's how I am in real life, though; I'd say I'm very quick with it. If someone says sorry, I would say sorry for yourself; I'm a joker as well," she said.

She concluded, "Twitter isn't the way it used to be; it used to be better. I don't think it's because people are now awake, though. I feel like Twitter has become a competition for who can be the most toxic or the loudest person and I don't have fun with it like I used to. Now I hardly go on it."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

