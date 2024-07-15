Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Zero Conditions Podcast, where she spoke about her music and the music industry as a whole.

When asked about why she stopped being savage, Simi clarified that her intention was never to be intentionally savage but rather to respond authentically. She said, "I feel like I still am sometimes; maybe it's because I'm not on Twitter as much as I used to be. I don't see it as being 'savage' because my goal is not to be savage.

She added, "Sometimes people see your response and are always like, 'You're always clapping back,' but compared to how much stuff you see online, I hardly ever reply honestly."

In between laughter, Simi revealed that she is just as witty in real life as she is online. "That's how I am in real life, though; I'd say I'm very quick with it. If someone says sorry, I would say sorry for yourself; I'm a joker as well," she said.