Nigerian singer Omah Lay has for the first time spoken since his arrest and release in Uganda over flouting its covid-19 guidelines.

Omah Lay and fellow Nigerian singer Tems were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an 'unauthorised concert' and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, December 17, the music star narrated his ugly experience in the East African country.

"The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life that I wouldn’t wish them on anyone. Out in a new country with some beautiful people, the next thing I’m being treated like a common thief," he tweeted.

"First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories."

"Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harms way was never my intention! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance."

"At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police."

"Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that;"

"Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!"

The singer and Tems returned to the country on Thursday, December 18, days after their arrest in Uganda for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines.

The news of their arrival was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission's Twitter page.

After their arrest, the singers were on Monday, December 14 arraigned in court on charges of doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

They were later released after spending two days behind bars.