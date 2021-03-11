Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan also known as Fireboy DML has gotten for himself a property.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 11, 2021, where he shared a photo of his new house.
"beyond blessed. 🙏🏾," he captioned the photo.
Congratulations to Fireboy DML from all of us at Pulse.
Fireboy DML is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.
He is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.
His debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019