Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan also known as Fireboy DML has gotten for himself a property.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 11, 2021, where he shared a photo of his new house.

"beyond blessed. 🙏🏾," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Fireboy DML from all of us at Pulse.

Fireboy DML is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.

His debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019