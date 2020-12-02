Nigerian singer Asa has opened up on the reason she is still single.

The award-winning music star in a chat with Bolanle Olukanni for Ndani TV's show, The Juice said over the years she has become selfish with her personal space.

"As I grow older, I become selfish. You see that thrill when I wake up, can you respect it? The guy I was in a relationship with, he was an English man; he would say 'don't go to her early in the morning, leave her alone.' By 8 o'clock I'm all yours do whatever you want," she said.

"I was telling Janet that would anyone understand when I tell them that I want to be by myself by 4 and she said 'just tell them from the beginning.'

"I remember this guy he was amazing...if I have been dating Volkswagen he was a Rolls Royce. I couldn't be by myself which was a no end. That actually one of the reasons I left because it was too much of that person."

"If I get married and you do that to me...sometimes I think maybe we should have two houses so we can walk down to my house or maybe we should have two rooms..."

When asked what her observation was about the ladies in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, Asa said she was glad a lot of women were coming out and doing awesomely with their careers.