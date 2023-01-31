ADVERTISEMENT
Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

Babatunde Lawal

The actress spoke about her spiritual life and early life,

Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham]
Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has revealed her spirituality and how she hears voices following the Holy Spirit's lead.

She mentioned this in an interview with Vanessa Obioha for This Day, in which Abraham shared some details about her early life.

She said, “I’m extremely spiritual. One of the problems I had back then was that I didn’t listen to myself. I would hear the voice of the Lord, and I would see it in my dreams, but I would still want to follow my flesh. But ever since I started following the lead of the Holy Spirit, things have drastically changed for me and I’m extremely happy about it. I’m actually dada – those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth."

The actress disclosed that her parents initially put her away at birth because she was stillborn, and it took the intervention of a cleric to bring her back.

In her words, “Since birth, I have been spiritual. My parents told me that I was stillborn so they had to throw me away. Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan who came to the hospital and asked about me and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never cried or did anything until the day of my naming ceremony. It was the moment they named me Oluwatoyin that I started crying as a baby. Again, when they wanted to shave off my locks they had to tell me it was the Holy Spirit because I didn’t want them to do it."

She added, “I decided to have a small circle because there was too much noise in my head. There is always noise around me, both positive and negative. I am not a careful person. My heart is so free. I am someone you can trust with anything. You can do whatever you want to do in my presence.”

Abraham's movie, 'Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper' is currently showing in cinemas.

