Nigerian singer, Simi is asking why as a country, young people have to go through formal education when at the end of the day, the certificates are mostly not used to secure career paths.

The music star made this known via her Instagram stories on Monday, August 17, 2020.

According to her, it is funny why getting a formal education is still important when people mostly forget what they were taught in school and end up doing something else with their lives.

"Education system is so shit. Most of us can't even remember what we were taught in all the many years we spent in school. People have potential and talent not tapped into because it is not prestigious enough,'' she said.

"They spend years learning something they don't care about. Forget something right after and end up doing something else with their lives. What's the point then? Who did this to us?"

The singer is known to be quite vocal about social issues in the country.