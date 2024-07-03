ADVERTISEMENT
Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She encourages men to feel their emotions and cry if they need to.

Speaking on the recent episode of the 90's Baby Show, Simi confessed that she finds it beautiful when men key into their vulnerable side instead of bottling their feelings up.

"I find it beautiful when men cry because I am surrounded by so many men that feel like they have to be macho all the time or they have to be strong," she began.

The singer highlighted how societal expectations often pressure men to always appear strong and tough. She then stressed that it's okay for men to support their loved ones while also showing their emotions.

Simi explained, "When you see men and women go through the same kind of pain or hurt, the man says, 'I have to be strong for my wife or for my women or kids.' I think that's okay, but I don't think strength means not being vulnerable or not crying."

She suggested that suppressing emotions can lead to internal struggles that may eventually surface in unexpected ways.

"I like it when men cry because it means that you feel safe with who you're with, you can be vulnerable, and you can let go. That's how I see it because as an African woman, I have seen African men be like, 'I'm the protector, I'm the provider, I'm the warrior,' but I feel like if it's not coming out in your tears, it's going somewhere. Even if it's like a little ball inside your heart, one day you're just going to explode," she explained.

See the full interview below:

